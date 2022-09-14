Nationals player sends girl baseball after incident where grown man robbed one from her at game

The Washington Nationals have made good on their promise to send a special gift to a young fan that went viral for the wrong reasons at a recent game.

Avery Hilliard, a 10-year-old girl, was at Nationals Park when right fielder Joey Meneses threw a ball her way after warming up for an inning. Having her glove on, Hilliard was about to make the catch when an adult fan snatched it with his own before it could hit her leather. He walked away without paying mind to the girl who just wanted a souvenir.

Gina Hilliard, Avery’s mom, posted on Twitter about the experience and the Nationals quickly answered, asking for her information so they can make it up to her.

Meneses, a fan-favorite with the Nats now, helped do just that. The Nationals posted to their Twitter on Tuesday what was coming Avery’s way.

“I’m sorry you didn’t get the ball I threw to you. I wanted to make sure you got one, so I hope this signed game ball makes up for it! Hope to see you at a game soon!” Meneses wrote in a letter to Hilliard.

There have been multiple occasions of late where grown adults selfishly try to get autographs or steal foul balls and home run balls from fans.

At this year’s All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles, an older gentleman quarreled with a young fan who was trying to get an autograph on the red carpet.

He was sticking out his hand, holding a ball and a pen to sign it, over the kid’s head. When the kid took exception, the enraged man yelled at him.

Gina Hilliard thanked the Nationals for their gesture when they initially reached out, saying that she hopes “this can serve as a symbol of a good experience at the park rather than a bad one!”