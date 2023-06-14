Nationals’ Trevor Williams continues to rip Dodgers over anti-Catholic group invitation: ‘Blatant mockery’

The Los Angeles Dodgers reinviting the anti-Catholic protest group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, has received backlash galore from players inside the organization as well as outside.

One of those not in the Dodgers’ clubhouse was Washington Nationals starter Trevor Williams, whose tweet went viral where he prepared a statement condemning the invitation to not just allow the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence back for the team’s annual Pride Night on June 16, but to honor them in the process.

“A Major League Baseball game is a place where people from all walks of life should feel welcomed, something I greatly respect and support. This is the purpose of different themed nights hosted by the organization, including Pride Night,” Williams wrote. “To invite and honor a group that makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery of my religion, and the religion of over 4 million people in Los Angeles county alone, undermines the values of respect and inclusivity that should be upheld by any organization.”

After doing even more research on the group, Williams sat down with EWTN’s Colm Flynn where he spoke more on the subject.

“We cannot stand idly by while our Lord gets mocked,” Williams began.

“Before I hit send [on the tweet], you try to do as much research as you can. You see the horrific videos that were posted of them. You read about what they’re trying to do. There’s things that are deeply offensive to us. And then you see that, well, they’re doing these things, they’re raising money for this that and the other. They’ve been doing it for over 30 years. But there’s a point where the Dodgers reinvited them after knowing very well what they’ve been doing for the last 30 years.”

Williams’ thoughts on the matter were mirrored by Dodgers pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Blake Treinen, as they publicly disapproved of the reinvitation to the group. Kershaw also pointed out how counterproductive it is having Pride Night with a group that publicly mocks Catholic traditions, while also having Faith Day on July 30.

Williams’ research went as far as the Dodgers’ code of conduct as well.

“At that point, I looked at the Dodgers’ code of conduct and it said, ‘You cannot wear anything or say anything that goes against anybody’s age, gender, creed, religion.’ At that point, this is going against their code of conduct. It’s a blatant anti-Catholic message that they’re sending, regardless of how much good they’ve been doing in their community.

“When I saw how deeply offensive it was — doing awful things to the cross — it became a point where these negatives should not be honored, and they shouldn’t be mocking a certain group.”

Despite the bad feedback, the Dodgers have stood strong with their reconsideration and reinvitation to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and they are expected to be at Dodger Stadium this Friday.

“I think anyone with two eyes and a brain, they’re mocking the religious habits of nuns. They’re mocking what we hold most deeply, and our core convictions, they’re blatantly mocking it,” Williams added.

“When you look at it from the outside and a totally objective view, it’s blatant mockery.”

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.