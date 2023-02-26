Native American group given rights to 1970s ‘Crying Indian’ ad

A Native American advocacy organization has been given ownership of the 1970s “Crying Indian” PSA, an iconic advertisement that has been accused of perpetuating stereotypes.

The National Congress of American Indians was given ownership by Keep America Beautiful, the nonprofit that commissioned the ad to warn against pollution.

The 1971 ad showed a man in Native American attire grimly looking at litter and pollution. The actor, Iron Eyes Cody, shed a single tear as the camera zoomed in on his face – a pop culture moment that has been parodied in “South Park” and “The Simpsons”.

But the ad, which was originally a hit, has been considered controversial over the years. Native American activists believe it is problematic for promoting the “noble savage” archetype.

NATIVE AMERICAN GROUP PROTESTS CHIEFS’ NAMESAKE ON INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY

“There’s no agency for that sad so-called Indian guy sitting in a canoe, crying,” professor Jennifer J. Folsom told Associated Press. “I think it has done damage to public perception and support for actual Native people doing things to protect the land and protect the environment.”

The actor in the ad, Iron Eyes Cody, claimed to have Cherokee heritage through his father, but it was revealed after his death that he was primarily Italian-American.

Cody was typecast to play Native Americans in over 80 films and spent over 25 years promoting the anti-litter campaign.

BIDEN ADMIN SIDES AGAINST NATIVE AMERICANS IN CRACKDOWN ON OIL LEASING NEAR INDIGENOUS SITE

“Keep America Beautiful wanted to be careful and deliberate about how we transitioned this iconic advertisement/public service announcement to appropriate owners,” spokesperson Noah Ullman said. “We spoke to several Indigenous peoples’ organizations and were pleased to identify the National Congress of American Indians as a potential caretaker.”

The National Congress of American Indians said they look forward to “putting this advertisement to bed,” describing it as “inappropriate.”

“NCAI is proud to assume the role of monitoring the use of this advertisement and ensure it is only used for historical context; this advertisement was inappropriate then and remains inappropriate today,” NCAI Executive Director Larry Wright, Jr. said. “NCAI looks forward to putting this advertisement to bed for good.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.