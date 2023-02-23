Naval Air Station lifts lockdown, says ‘no threats’ of active shooter on base

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon over reports of an “active shooter threat” at an on-base location.

The station’s base security responded to the location north of Oak Harbor just before 4:30 p.m. The lockdown was lifted around 6:30 p.m., and operations are resuming as normal, a spokesperson said.

“Base security responded to the location and cleared all locations and found no threats,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Base personnel at Ault Field were ordered into lockdown status earlier, and all gates were closed over reports of an “active shooter threat.”

All personnel on Ault Field were ordered to seek shelter and stay in place.

Base security, Oak Harbor Police and Naval Criminal Investigative (NCIS) responded to the scene. NCIS will continue its investigation of the incident.

Skagit Valley College, which is nearby the Navy base, went into lockdown some time after 4:30 p.m. as a precaution and urged people to avoid the area. Classes were canceled for the remainder of Wednesday.