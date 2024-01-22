Navy identifies 2 SEALs declared dead after going missing during nighttime mission in Arabian Sea

The Navy on Monday identified two SEALs who were declared dead days after going missing during an Iranian weapons seizure off the African coast this month.

Both men were identified as Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers and Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram.

Search and rescue efforts for the pair were called off Sunday and the mission became a recovery operation, U.S. Central Command said.

“We extend our condolences to Chris and Gage’s families, friends, and teammates during this incredibly challenging time. They were exceptional warriors, cherished teammates, and dear friends to many within the Naval Special Warfare community,” said Capt. Blake L. Chaney, commander of Naval Special Warfare Group 1.

Ingram enlisted in the Navy on Sept. 25, 2019, and graduated from boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Ill., in November 2019. He had served with West Coast-based SEAL units since graduating from SEAL qualification training in Coronado, Calif., in 2021. His awards and decorations include various personal and unit citations.

Chambers enlisted in the Navy on May 17, 2012, and graduated from boot camp in July 2012. He served with West Coast-based SEAL units after graduating from SEAL qualification training in 2014.

His awards and decorations include the Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal, three Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals, an Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and other personal and unit awards.

“Chris and Gage selflessly served their country with unwavering professionalism and exceptional capabilities,” said Chaney. “This loss is devastating for NSW, our families, the special operations community, and across the nation.”

Both men had been on a Jan. 11 nighttime mission chasing shipments of Iranian-made weapons bound for Houthi rebels in Yemen. They were attempting to board a ship they suspected was falsely flagged that could be smuggling weapons.

The two operators were climbing on a ladder to board a vessel while on a mission in the Gulf of Aden when high waves knocked one into the sea. One of the SEALs jumped in after the first as part of Navy SEAL protocol to help a partner in distress, and they both vanished.

The incident remains under investigation, the Navy said.