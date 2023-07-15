Naylor brothers make MLB history with multi-run homers: ‘Something super special’

Bo and Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians etched their names in the record books Friday night in a loss to the Texas Rangers.

The Naylor brothers became the first siblings in Major League Baseball history to hit multi-run home runs in the same inning for the same team, according to The Associated Press.

The brothers went deep in the third inning, both launching two-run home runs to give the Guardians a four-run lead.

Bo Naylor kicked off the fun with a 435-foot shot before Josh Naylor hit a low line drive to right field that hooked around the foul pole.

“It’s something super special,” Bo said. “It’s something that we’ve talked about, joked about in the past. Seeing it come to pass was pretty wild to think about.

“When I hit mine, we shared a great moment. I could see how excited he was for me. When he hit his, I was up on the top step waiting for him. Just a cool moment to share with him.”

B.J. and Justin Upton were the last brothers to hit home runs in the same game for the same team, accomplishing the feat on September 27, 2014, for the Atlanta Braves.

Despite the heroics from the Naylor brothers, Cleveland got blown out by the Rangers, falling below .500 with a 12-4 loss.

The Guardians failed to cross the plate after the third inning, with the Rangers posting a five-run seventh inning to take the lead.

“Great game. Great comeback,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “They really battled back. Big day by the heart of our order. Those guys all did such a great job.”

The Rangers and Guardians play the second game of a three-game set on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.