Nazi symbols carved into a Hanukkah menorah in CA, suspect arrested
December 20, 2022/
A man was arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Beverly Hills, police said.
Officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized, police said in a statement.
Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of Dallas, Texas, for investigation of felony vandalism and a hate crime, police said.
It was not immediately known if King had an attorney. Online Los Angeles County jail information showed that King, 47, was scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.
