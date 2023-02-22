NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City sees major dip in ratings amid criticism

The 2023 NBA All-Star was less a basketball game and more a dunk contest, and it appears the audience was not impressed.

Viewership for the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City saw a significant drop from the previous two years.

According to Nielsen Media Research, the game on TNT had a total audience of 3.7 million, down 32% from the year before when the total audience was just over 5.4 million.

NBA ALL-STAR GAME ‘IS THE WORST BASKETBALL GAME EVER PLAYED,’ NUGGETS COACH SAYS

In the coveted demographic of adults between the ages of 25-54, the 2023 ratings were down 28%.

It was the smallest All-Star Game audience on record, according to Sports Media Watch.

The final score was 184-175 as Team Giannis [Antetokounmpo] pulled out the victory. But, in a game devoid of any real effort, players and coaches spoke out about that lack of effort.

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone called it the “worst basketball game ever played” after coaching Team LeBron [James].

“I don’t know if you can fix it,” Malone said after the game. “I give Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, those guys were competing. Joel was imploring some of the guys to play harder, to try and get some defense in. But no one got hurt. They put on a show for the fans, but that is a tough game to sit through, I’m not going to lie.”

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown also was not impressed with the energy.

“That wasn’t basketball,” Brown said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “That was just highlights and layups and jump shots. Probably just two foul calls the entire game. For me, I’m sure people would like to see a little bit more than what we displayed. But I guess that’s the format of what we’ve been doing, and I’m not sure how to change it.”

After the game, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was asked how to improve the game, and he said more money might do the trick.

“Money talks, so the more incentives, I think guys will take it more seriously,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “With that being said, it was super fun the way it is now, and I have no complaints. I don’t necessarily think it needs to be fixed, but if they want that I think there for sure is a way.”