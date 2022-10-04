NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns says health scare landed him in the hospital

Three-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns revealed he had a health scare that had him hospitalized and losing around 17 pounds.

Towns, absent during the first week of training camp, officially rejoined the Minnesota Timberwolves as the team plays in the NBA preseason.

The 26-year-old did not reveal many details about the illness but shared that he was not able to walk for a period of time.

At one point, he weighed 231 pounds due to the sickness, down from his listed weight of 248 pounds.

“There was more drastic things to worry about than basketball at that moment,” Towns told The Athletic. “I wasn’t too worried about basketball for a while. But I miss the game, I love the game. I miss these guys.”

Towns did not reveal the timetable related to the illness, but his girlfriend Jordyn Woods shared on social media she took him to the hospital Sept. 23.

The New Jersey native described the sickness as a “non-COVID illness.”

Towns averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the Timberwolves during the 2021-2022 NBA season.

After three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Golbert joined Minnesota in an offseason blockbuster deal, Towns declared himself one of the best offensive players in league history

“I think I’m one of the best offensive players and talents the NBA has ever seen. So putting us together gives us really a whole spectrum of talent to use,” he said.

A healthy Towns will have to live up to this billing for Towns and Golbert’s games to compliment one another.

Towns did improve his perimeter scoring last season, and he will likely look to build upon that heading into this season.