NBA announcer Mike Breen’s home destroyed in fire

Longtime NBA announcer Mike Breen’s home was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department arrived at the home at 4:03 a.m. Sunday and “encountered a fully involved house fire.”

Breen has been ESPN’s No. 1 NBA play-by-play announcer since 2006, calling every NBA Finals since then.

He’s also been doing play-by-play for the New York Knicks since 1992.

“Mike is a cherished member of the ESPN family, and he knows he has our full support through this excruciating circumstance,” ESPN said in a statement. “We know the damage is devastating, and at the same time, we are grateful that he and his family are safe.”

The Breens lost all of their possessions, but no one was hurt, according to the New York Post.

The cause of the fire is under investigation,