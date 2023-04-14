NBA announces 30-game suspension for Miles Bridges after domestic violence incident

The NBA announced Friday that Miles Bridges will serve a 30-game suspension for a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his two children.

The league ruled 20 games “have been already served” because Bridges did not play at all during the 2022-23 season.

“The NBA conducted its own investigation into this matter, reviewing all available materials and interviewing numerous third-party witnesses, as well as the parties involved,” the NBA said in a statement.

“The NBA also consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance in such cases. The 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors.”

Bridges was charged with three felonies for the June 27 incident but avoided jail time. Bridges’ lawyer and the DA’s office reached a deal to drop two counts if the 24-year-old pleaded no contest to one felony count of injuring a child’s parent. Bridges will have to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes as part of the agreement. He also will be required to do 100 hours of community service and undergo a weekly drug test.

During Bridges’ three-year probation, he will not be permitted to own firearms or ammunition. He will also have to pay a $300 restitution fine and a $500 domestic violence fine. A restitution hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13.

A 10-year protective order stipulates that Bridges cannot have any contact with the mother of his children.

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ two children, addressed the incident on Instagram July 1, posting several pictures of injuries and a medical report that said, “adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation, Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”

Johnson added in a separate Instagram post: “I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person.”

In his first four seasons in the NBA withe the Charlotte Hornets, the 12th pick of the 2018 NBA Draft is averaging 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.