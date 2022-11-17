NBA champ: Lakers trading LeBron James may put team ‘back into contention’

NBA champion Lamar Odom said he knows what the Los Angeles Lakers need to do to turn their season around and become playoff contenders – remove someone from their court.

Odom appeared on “The LADE Show” last week and told co-host Aron Cohen Los Angeles should shake up their roster.

“If you trade LeBron, you know you’re doing more than rebuilding. … If you did, probably going to put yourself back into contention,” the 2011 NBA Sixth Man of the Year said. “You can get half a team… you’re picking two or three players that [have] been playing together already.

“I do call him ‘God James,’ but ‘God’ knows that the world evolves.”

The Lakers have come under fire for a poor start to the season despite having James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on the roster. As of Thursday, the Lakers were 3-10 and 3-7 in their last 10 games.

James suffered an adductor strain last week and missed two of the last three games. The 37-year-old has not played as well as most people would have thought, and NBA pundits have claimed his age is starting to catch up with him on the court.

He is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 10 starts this season, but he is shooting a career-low 23.9% from three-point range.

Even if the Lakers were to dangle him on the trade block, it is unclear which team would take the bait.