NBA champion praises Dillon Brooks for jabs at LeBron James, says ‘too many players’ want to be his friend

Dillon Brooks has not shied away from being a pest to LeBron James.

A notorious trash-talker, since Brooks’ Memphis Grizzlies were set to match up with James’ Los Angeles Lakers, Brooks has been busy with his own war of words against the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Brooks said he “wouldn’t mind” facing James in the playoffs and has relished his wish.

The two players exchanged words with 8:06 remaining in the third quarter of Game 2 after James scored two straight baskets. Brooks said James had called him “dumb” for picking up his fourth foul. After the game, Brooks said James is “old” and “was expecting him to do that in game four, game five. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have said that earlier on.”

“I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40 [points],” he added.

It’s rare to see jabs at James like this, and all of this is pretty comparable to what Lance Stephenson did a few years back.

But NBA champion Stephen Jackson likes what Brooks is doing.

I’m happy somebody wanna compete and not be friends,” Jackson commented on Instagram under a post from former NFL star LeSean McCoy, via NBA Central. “I love guys that wanna compete. Too many players let Bron score. They wanna be friends.”

The NBA, and all sports leagues, have become much more friendly over the years, but Brooks is certainly bringing the old school back.

“I play with my heart. Then I got to find a way not to get fouls on reads or transition, or when he’s driving,” Brooks said earlier this week. “You don’t use those [type of] fouls for LeBron and AD [Anthony Davis] and the guys I’m guarding, especially when you know the referees are going to call the ticky-tack stuff.”

Sure, it led him to leading the league with 18 technical fouls, which resulted in a suspension, but old-school is still nice to see sometimes.