NBA coach Stan Van Gundy’s wife, Kimberly, dies ‘unexpectedly’

The wife of former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy “unexpectedly” died last week, according to an online obituary. Kimberly Jane Abbott Van Gundy was 61.

No cause of death was announced. Her obituary said she’s survived by her mother, Jane, her father, Ernest, her brothers Kevin, Keith and Kristopher and her sisters Elizabeth and Catherine along with 13 nieces and nephews.

“Kim was born on August 22, 1961 at Grace Cottage Hospital and lived her early years in South Londonderry and Springfield, Vermont,” the obituary read. “After graduating from Springfield High School, Kim went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts at Castleton State College, where she later met Stan in 1984. She went on to earn her Master of Education in Counseling at Fordham University.

“Kimberly’s kindness and love for all around her was shown through her charitable works and activism. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando or Crossroad’s Corral in Kim’s memory.”

Kimberly’s sister Catherine said in a statement last week she lost her “big sister” Wednesday.

“She was one of my favorite people and I will forever miss her. Rest in peace, Kim,” her sister said, via TMZ Sports.

Stan and Kimberly Van Gundy celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May. The two met in 1984 at Castleton State College when Kimberly was a student and Stan became the head basketball coach.

Stan Van Gundy coached the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans during his NBA career.