NBA Commissioner Adam Silver finalizing contract extension through end of decade: report

Adam Silver is reportedly finalizing a deal that will keep him as NBA commissioner through 2029.

The news comes just a few days shy of the 10th anniversary of Silver succeeding David Stern Feb. 1, 2014.

The 61-year-old launched the Play-In Tournament for the NBA playoffs in 2020 during the COVID-shortened season, and it’s remained in place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Silver also established the In-Season Tournament, which was a success and will remain in place next season.

But Silver’s reign has not been all positive.

He found himself in hot water in 2019 when executive Daryl Morey supported protests in China. When Silver expressed support for Morey’s free speech, it caused a rift between China and the league.

Less than three months into Silver’s tenure as commissioner, he was tasked with a decision regarding Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling and his racist remarks. Silver banned Sterling from the league for life and fined him over $2.5 million. He also forced Robert Sarver to sell the Phoenix Suns after a similar controversy.

LEBRON JAMES SETS NEW NBA RECORD WITH 20TH ALL-STAR SELECTION

Silver has made it more difficult for teams to benefit from openly tanking, and allowing freedom of movement several years ago has led to much more scoring.

Silver presided over a new collective bargaining agreement with the players association last year, which will remain intact through what now looks to be the end of Silver’s new deal. The CBA altered the salary cap so small-market teams could compete with big-market teams.

ESPN notes the next steps for the NBA are a new media rights deal and expansion. And with Silver’s skill to navigate crises and launch new initiatives, owners feel he’s the right person for the job.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.