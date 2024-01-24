NBA finds 10 missed calls in final minutes of Timberwolves’ loss to Hornets

On a night when Karl-Anthony Towns’ record-setting 62 points should have been the main storyline for the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was instead the heartbreaking loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Of course, blowing a 15-point lead entering the fourth quarter had tons of factors going into it, but Timberwolves players could not understand some calls from officials, especially in the final two minutes of the game.

An NBA report into the officiating of the game found that referees missed 10 calls in the final two minutes, including one where Towns believed he was fouled on a layup that would have put Minnesota up one point with just seconds to play.

The NBA’s “Last Two Minute Report,” where the league reviews officiating in the last two minutes where the game was at or within three points, found that the Hornets’ Leaky Black made contact with Towns’ arm while he was in his shooting motion on a layup attempt with 4.5 seconds left in the game.

In fact, Towns was found to be fouled by Terry Rozier when he reached across Towns and contacted his arm as he attempted to gather the ball.

If a foul was called, perhaps Towns’ night would have seen more than 62 – a new Timberwolves single-game points record – and Minnesota could have salvaged the win.

Instead, Towns had words with the officials, and he was in the right upon video review.

Black went down to the other end of the court, hitting both of his free throw attempts to push the Hornets’ lead to three.

Towns would get another opportunity to score, this time a three-ball with only one second on the clock to send the game to overtime. However, he was unable to knock down the shot, and the NBA report found that Miles Bridges’ contest on the shot was clean.

Six of the 10 missed calls by the refs were in favor of Charlotte, as the league determined they missed two travels and two personal fouls as well.

Referees aside, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch clearly put the blame on his players, calling it “disgusting” and “immature” how they let such a lead slip.