NBA Hall of Famer hangs up mid-interview after taking issue with picture used for radio spot

Isiah Thomas is particular about which photos of him are used when he’s doing media hits.

The two-time NBA champion phoned into ESPN’s “Keyshawn, JWill & Max Show” Wednesday and took issue with the picture used by producers while he was being interviewed.

It turned into an interesting exchange that resulted in Thomas hanging up the phone before calling back seconds later.

RICHARD JEFFERSON SNAPS BACK AT PAUL PIERCE’S OVERRATED REMARK IN SINCE-DELETED VIDEO

“By the way, I’m looking at my picture. C’mon, Keyshawn [Johnson]. Y’all doing that to me?” Thomas said.

Thomas took issue with everyone else on the show having pictures featuring them smiling, while his was a more serious photo.

“This is the picture y’all put up there of me? Thomas said. “What y’all doing at ESPN to me?

“Pictures say a lot,” he added. “And the way y’all got me cast in this picture … you know that ain’t me.”

The image was changed mid-interview after Thomas made the request, but Thomas was still not thrilled with how he was being portrayed, eventually hanging up on the interview before quickly calling back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“You know why I’m saying ‘Keyshawn?’” Thomas said after the picture was changed. “Because brother you’re supposed to be helping me out here.

“I’m gonna call y’all right back.”

Later in the show, Johnson and Kellerman continued the conversation about photo selection and athletes, and Johnson said he understood why Thomas was not thrilled with the photo that was used.

Thomas, who works as an analyst for NBA TV, was recently rumored to be headed to Phoenix to take a role with the Suns under new owner Mat Ishbia.

TNT’s Chris Haynes reported in February that Ishbia intended to bring Thomas on to have a “prominent role in the front office.”

The report was quickly denied by a spokesperson for Ishbia, telling AZ Central that while Ishbia and Thomas were friends, the NBA Hall of Famer would not have a role within the organization.

Thomas won two championships with the Detroit Pistons in 1989 and 1990 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2000.