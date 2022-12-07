NBA mascot tears down rim on trampoline dunk

The Milwaukee Bucks’ mascot caused a major disruption during Tuesday night’s men’s college basketball game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the No. 13 Maryland Terrapins.

Bango was a part of the halftime entertainment at the Kohl Center and was the finale in a trampoline dunk attempt. Bango had no problem bouncing off the trampoline, gripping the basketball and slamming it home. However, there was one issue.

The mascot channeled his inner Shaquille O’Neal and dunked the ball so hard he broke the rim.

The start of the second half between the Badgers and the Terrapins was delayed as the ESPN broadcast showed arena workers getting a new rim on the backboard.

Wisconsin had a two-point lead at halftime and managed to pull off the upset against Maryland, handing the Terrapins their first loss of the season.

Chucky Hepburn led the Badgers with 13 points on 4-of-8 from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range. Steven Crowl added 12 points in the win. Hepburn and Crowl were the only Badgers players in double figures. Connor Essegian and Carter Gilmore combined for eight points off the bench.

Jahmir Young led Maryland with 17 points. Julian Reese had 10 points.