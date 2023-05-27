NBA opens investigation into Twitter account with heavy activity toward referee: report

The NBA is reportedly investigating a Twitter account that may have belonged to NBA referee Eric Lewis.

The account replied mostly to tweets involving Lewis, prompting the investigation, NBA reporter Marc Stein noted.

When the account was unearthed, it had zero followers and followed just five other accounts: the NBA, three other referee accounts and the George Mason women’s basketball account.

Lewis’ wife, Vanessa Blair-Lewis, is the team’s head coach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The account was briefly deactivated but is active again as of Saturday afternoon.

It has 702 followers.

CELTICS STARS SEND WARNING TO HEAT DESPITE FACING ELIMINATION IN GAME 4: ‘DON’T LET US WIN ONE TONIGHT’

The user of the account replied to the original burner account allegations, saying he was Lewis’ brother, Mark.

“Pablo, This is MARK Lewis. Right family (older brother). I’m sorry that I put E, in this situation, but this ain’t Watergate. You’re right, the account WILL be coming down. Twitter should not be this vindictive. Sorry to inconvenience you,” the tweet said.

Lewis has been officiating in the NBA 19 seasons. He officiated games during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 NBA Finals.