NBA star Jayson Tatum says referees were ‘ready to throw me out’ of Celtics-Sixers game

The Boston Celtics have the best record through nearly a quarter of the NBA season.

The Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers Friday for the team’s third consecutive victory. But the team’s star player, Jayson Tatum, missed the fourth quarter after he was ejected late in the third quarter.

The four-time NBA All-Star had a heated exchange with referees in the final moments of the third quarter, prompting officials to throw him out.

After the game, Tatum suggested he was targeted by the game officials.

“I was extremely surprised,” Tatum said. “Y’all saw what happened. Might not know what I said, but whatever I said doesn’t matter at this point. I don’t agree with that. One of the assistant coaches was there with me, [he] doesn’t agree. But it doesn’t really matter. It’s like the ref’s word against ours. When they throw you out, they throw you out, even if I was right.

“They [were] ready. They [were] ready to throw me out. Did I cuss? No, I didn’t. I didn’t say a cuss word. If you watch the clips, you can probably read my lips. No hand gestures. Me and Bill [Kennedy] [were] having a conversation, and the other two refs — again, like I said, refs can have an effect on the game. They do have an effect on the outcome.”

Tatum added that, in his experience, referees typically give NBA players more leeway before resorting to an ejection.

“I’ve been in the league long enough. I’ve seen a lot worse behavior and reactions get tolerated for a lot longer. So, for those two to throw me out the game, I was shocked. You always say get your money’s worth, right? We get fined for these techs, and I definitely did not get my money’s worth for getting thrown out of the game tonight.”

Tatum reiterated that he did not use any profanity during his exchange with the referees.

“I said what I said. There [were] no magic words. I didn’t cuss. Assistant coach was right there, he heard me. I don’t know. Maybe they didn’t want me to play tonight? They were eager to get me out of there. … It was like a joke. I had to laugh it off.”

The confrontation with the referee happened when Tatum took the ball up the floor in the third quarter. Sixers players quickly trapped Tatum and knocked the ball out of his hands.

Tatum appeared to believe he was fouled on the play and pleaded for referees to blow the whistle. As a visably frustrated Tatum moved his arms around, he appeared to make accidental contact with Sixers forward Robert Covington.

Tatum was then called for an offensive foul. Officials reviewed the call and determined the foul was flagrant.

Tatum began engaging with referees when they were near the video monitor. He was eventually whistled for a second technical foul, which led to his ejection. The 25-year-old received his first technical foul of the game in the first quarter.

Despite playing just 27 minutes, Tatum finished the game with 21 points and 7 rebounds.