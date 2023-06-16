NBA suspends Grizzlies’ Ja Morant 25 games after second gun incident online: ‘Alarming and disconcerting’

The NBA announced Friday that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been hit with a 25-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the league,” following an investigation into a second incident where he appeared to flash a gun on social media.

The league said Friday that Morant would be suspended without pay immediately. The suspension will remain in effect through the first 25 games of the 2023 season.

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.

“For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time. Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.