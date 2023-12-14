NBA suspends Warriors’ Draymond Green indefinitely after latest incident

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s latest ejection has led to steep discipline from the NBA.

The league is suspending Green indefinitely after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic on Tuesday night, leading to his ejection from the game, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi.

ESPN added that Green, along with Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. and agent Rich Paul, are expected to meet on Thursday to discuss a counseling plan to get Green help moving forward.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The reason behind the indefinite suspension, per ESPN, was to “allow Green to take the time he might need to deal with challenges he’s facing.”

This was Green’s 18th ejection of his career, and second this season after previously being suspended for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during a scuffle between both teams.

Green was suspended five games for that incident.

APP USERS VIEW THE INCIDENT HERE.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of the Suns’ 119-116 win, where both Green and Nurkic were battling for position. Green was trying to receive the ball with Nurkic on his back, but took exception to how the Suns center was doing so.

FROM OUTKICK: DRAYMOND GREEN DUE FOR ANOTHER SUSPENSION AFTER ASSAULTING SUNS BIG MAN JUSUF NURKIC WITH WILD PUNCH

That’s when Green turned around and hit Nurkic with his hand, and was promptly ejected after referees deliberated.

“He was pulling my hip and I was swinging away to sell the call,” the Warriors star explained after the game. “I made contact with him. As you know, I’m not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him.”

Nurkic was confused by what happened.

“What’s going on him, I don’t know,” he said. “Personally, I feel like that brother needs help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me … That had nothing to do with basketball. I’m just out there trying to play basketball.”

Green’s 18 ejections for his career are the most of any active player in the league.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about Green’s impact on his team, one that goes without saying given his role in the team’s four NBA titles he’s won since joining the squad in 2012.

“We need him, we need Draymond,” Kerr said. “He knows that, we’ve talked to him. He’s got to find a way to keep his poise and be out there for his teammates.”