NC man faces charges for charging basketball coach after ‘minor disagreement’ during middle school game: cops

A middle school basketball coach in North Carolina was arrested last week over his alleged role in a heated incident with the head coach of an opposing team during a game, officials said Wednesday.

Patrick Kelly, a 26-year-old assistant coach at East Burke Middle School, charged toward the head coach of Table Rock Middle School after a “minor disagreement” during a game back on Jan. 26, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Kelly allegedly pushed a Table Rock assistant coach and a juvenile to get to the head coach as the two were attempting to stop Kelly.

Kelly was initially detained but later released after the two parties involved did not want to press charges, officials said.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said warrants were issued for Kelly’s arrest on disorderly conduct and misdemeanor assault and battery charges after consulting with the District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Kelly was arrested Tuesday without incident and was held on $1,000 bond.

He is due in court on Feb. 20.

The North Carolina incident was not the only one to happen in recent days in the country.

In Vermont, a man died after a “large fight involving multiple spectators” broke out at a game between seventh- and eighth-graders.