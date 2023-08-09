NCAA denies hardship waiver for Florida State football transfer who left Miami to be near ailing mother

Florida State defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. will have to sit out the 2023 season after the NCAA denied his hardship waiver following his transfer from Miami.

Jackson transferred for the second time in as many years, this time, to be with his ailing mother. He called the NCAA’s denial “hurtful.”

“I know what I came home for; I came home for my mom,” Jackson said Tuesday. “Me, I’m just trying to get through it and be here for my mom. She thinks it’s her fault, but it’s not. I’m going to continue to be there for my mom and see how things play out.”

Jackson was unsure if the NCAA is “trying to prove a point or what.”

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell said he was “extremely disappointed” in the NCAA’s decision.

“I’m extremely disappointed just for that young man, just the journey, the reason why he’s here, just sad that he’s going to miss games,” he said. “Obviously, there’s still processes that we’re looking at going through.”

Jackson grew up outside Tallahassee, Florida, in Havana. He started his collegiate carer at Maryland in 2021 and used his one-time free transfer to play at Miami last season. He changed schools again to be near his mother, who has an undisclosed medical condition.

Last season, he played in 12 games for the Hurricanes. He had three sacks and 27 total tackles.