Nearly 40 minors arrested after ‘disorderly’ gathering, looting in Chicago

Forty people — 32 of them teenagers — were taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct misdemeanors after the group became “disorderly” and looted a convenience store in Chicago’s South Loop Sunday night.

The Chicago Police Department responded around 8 p.m. to the South Loop’s 100-block of West Roosevelt Road where the young group, an estimated 300 to 400 people, assembled after a social media announcement was made. It was the second time in a span of a few days the area was targeted by teens participating in a so-called social media teen takeover trend.

Videos on social media appears to show the group attempting to loot a convenience store nearby.

Trash from the chaotic event could still be seen in the area on Monday.

CHICAGO MOTHER, 21, KILLED IN SHOOTING THAT WOUNDED 8 OTHERS AS WEEKEND GUN VIOLENCE VICTIMS IN CITY NEARS 50

“The group became disorderly and disregarded multiple verbal commands by police to disperse,” the department told Fox News Digital in a statement Monday.

No injuries were reported, but several firearms were recovered on the scene.

Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Fred Waller told reporters Monday afternoon in an unrelated news conference that the group became too rowdy for the public’s safety.

“Our posture has been tolerant, and usually when we say that it’s curfew, and we ask them to disperse, they do. Yesterday, they, so to speak, crossed the line,” Waller said. “[They did] attempt to loot one store, a window was broken, also damaged vehicles, and the biggest thing is the fighting between the teens.”

CHICAGO MURDER SUSPECT HAD BODY OF SECOND ALLEGED VICTIM IN HOME REFRIGERATOR: POLICE

According to Chicago police, among the juveniles, two 17-year-old males were charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct and bodily harm.

A 16-year-old female was charged with one misdemeanor count of Reckless Conduct/Bodily Harm and one misdemeanor count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon in a public area.

Furthermore, a 14-year-old male faced one misdemeanor count each of Criminal Trespass and Obstructing Identification. Another 15-year-old male was charged with Criminal Trespass to State Land.

CHICAGO RESIDENTS SOUND OFF ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN NEIGHBORHOOD: ‘THEY DISRESPECT US, ROB US, HARASS US’

A 15-year-old male was charged with the possession of a concealed weapon alongside citations for disorderly conduct and possessing prohibited accessories like a laser sight and firearm silencer/muffler.

A 17-year-old male was charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon for possessing a machine gun, as well as citations for the illegal sale/possession of high-capacity magazines and metal-piercing bullets, and a curfew violation citation.

Among the older individuals involved, 18-year-old Grace Peterson was charged with one misdemeanor count each of Reckless Conduct and Obstructing Identification, along with two citations for Resisting a Police Officer or Aiding Escape.

Daniel Ross, also 18, faced one misdemeanor count of Reckless Conduct, while 20-year-old Savion Moody was charged with one misdemeanor count of Reckless Conduct and two issuances of a warrant.

Chicago has previously been plagued by large mobs of teens overtaking downtown areas in the summer months.