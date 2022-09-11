Nebraska fires Scott Frost after stunning loss to Georgia Southern

Nebraska fired football coach Scott Frost on Sunday following the Cornhuskers’ 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern, moving the team to 1-2 overall on the season.

Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts made the announcement in a statement.

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” the statement read. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.

“After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position. Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.”

Frost was hired over from UCF after he led the Knights to a 13-0 record in 2017. He never had a winning season with the Cornhuskers and never made a bowl game with any team.

In 2019, the team finished 5-7. It was his best year with Nebraska. The Cornhuskers came into the season ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press preseason poll.

Nebraska started the 2022 season 1-2 with its only win coming against FCS North Dakota on Sept. 3. The team lost to Northwestern in a game in Dublin and then suffered a defeat to the Sun Belt’s Georgia Southern at home.

Nebraska will play No. 7 Oklahoma at home this coming week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.