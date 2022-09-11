Nebraska football legend throws his hat into ring for head coach

A Nebraska football great threw his hat into the ring as the possible next head coach for the Cornhuskers as the team dismissed Scott Frost on Sunday.

Frost’s firing came after a stunning loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday. Nebraska fell to 1-2 on the year, losing 45-42.

Ndamukong Suh, who dominated the defensive line for the Cornhuskers from 2005 to 2009, tweeted he was ready to roam the sideline for Nebraska.

“If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted.

Suh had an incredible senior year for Nebraska in 2009. He recorded 12 sacks, 20.5 tackles for a loss and 52 combined tackles. In that season, he won the AP Player of the Year, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Bronko Nagurski Award, Chuck Bednarik Award, Outland Trophy and was an All-American.

For now, Nebraska named Mickey Joseph the interim head coach. Joseph became the first Black head coach for any program in the university in school history.

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.”

Frost was hired over from UCF after he led the Knights to a 13-0 record in 2017. He never had a winning season with the Cornhuskers and never made a bowl game with any team.

In 2019, the team finished 5-7. It was his best year with Nebraska. The Cornhuskers came into the season ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press preseason poll.

Nebraska started the 2022 season 1-2 with its only win coming against FCS North Dakota on Sept. 3. The team lost to Northwestern in a game in Dublin and then suffered a defeat to the Sun Belt’s Georgia Southern at home.

Nebraska will play No. 7 Oklahoma at home this coming week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.