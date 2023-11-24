Nebraska man arrested after fatal Thanksgiving shooting of 10-year-old son

A father has been arrested in the Thanksgiving Day shooting death of his 10-year-old son.

Omaha police said in a news release that officers rushed to a home late Thursday and found Kendrick McDonald wounded. He later died at a hospital, and several witnesses inside the home were questioned.

His father has been arrested on suspicion of criminal homicide, use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

No details were released about what happened. Police said only that the investigation is ongoing.