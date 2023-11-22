Nebraska man shot by police after attempting to run over officer, striking passenger who jumped from his Jeep

A Lincoln, Nebraska, police officer shot and wounded a man who drove a Jeep at the officer and ran over a woman in the process, police said.

The woman was hospitalized with injuries described by police as serious but not life-threatening. The driver was treated for minor injuries. The officer was unhurt.

CORONER IDENTIFIES INDIANA WOMAN FATALLY SHOT BY OFFICER SHE TRIED TO RUN OVER

Police said the officer was at a motel Tuesday looking for a man wanted for an alleged probation violation for possession of a weapon. The man pulled into the motel parking lot, and the officer approached the Jeep.

Police said the 35-year-old suspect put the Jeep in reverse and rammed the police cruiser, then did it again before driving at the officer, who fired into the Jeep, striking the driver. As that was happening, a 39-year-old female passenger got out of the Jeep and was run over. She had to be extricated from beneath the vehicle.

The driver is jailed on several charges, including first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault of an officer, use of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon.