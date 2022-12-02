Nebraska police officer shoots, injures man who pointed gun at them

A western Nebraska police officer shot and injured an armed man whom police had been called to help, the Nebraska State Patrol said Friday in a news release.

The patrol said it’s investigating the shooting that happened late Thursday morning in Gering.

Gering police were called to a home for a report of a man threatening to harm himself, police said. As officers encountered the man, identified as 53-year-old Dannie Emrick. He pointed a gun at the officers, and one of the officers fired several shots at Emrick, hitting him, according to police.

Emrick was rushed to a Scottsbluff hospital, where he was in stable condition on Friday, the patrol said. Officials have not released the name of the officer who shot Emrick.