Nebraska sheriff charged with auto insurance fraud

A small-town Nebraska sheriff has been charged with filing a fraudulent auto insurance claim to get the repairs to his yellow 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo paid for.

The complaint filed against Valley County Sheriff Casey Hurlburt said that he claimed a car accident happened in October 2022 when he had insurance instead of when it really happened in March 2022 — a month before he bought the policy from State Farm Insurance.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s office charged Hurlburt with felony fraudulent insurance acts after investigating him for months. The complaint said the claim the 46-year-old Hurlburt filed was worth between $1,500 and $5,000.

Hurlburt has been released from custody, but Hall County Jail officials don’t have any records showing whether he posted bail because he has been released.

Hurlburt isn’t scheduled to make his initial court appearance until Oct. 25.

The Associated Press left a message for Hurlburt Wednesday morning, but a woman who answered the phone there said he hadn’t been in the office in Ord since his arrest. The case isn’t listed in online court records yet, so it’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Ord is a small town in the middle of Nebraska about 185 miles west of Omaha. About 4,000 people live in Valley County.