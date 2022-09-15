Nebraska’s tough start to 2022 season results in fiery fan reactions

Nebraska football fans seem to be having a hard time with how the 2022 season has fared through the first three weeks.

The Cornhuskers have started the year off 1-2 with losses to Northwestern in Ireland and a bad home loss against Georgia Southern last week. The losses resulted in the firing of Scott Frost, who failed to put together a winning record during his time in Lincoln after his stock rose at UCF.

Fans upset with the team were highlighted in a viral TikTok video during the week.

“I mean, look, I’m a three-time cancer survivor. All three of those cancers were easier survived than the last four-plus seasons of this crap,” one Cornhuskers fan said on a radio call.

Another fan said, “I mean, you can bring in all the guys that are talented and all of this and all of that, but defense takes a mentality. You know what you need on defense? You need boar hunters. These guys go shopping at Hy-Vee for their bacon. I need guys that go out and hunt in the woods and hunt these suckers down with knives, and they’re even doing any of that. Because you need a defense that fights with bloody knuckles. Instead, we’re getting hit in the damn face every week.”

Nebraska relieved Frost of his duties on Sunday and named Mickey Joseph the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

The team has No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers will hope to bounce back and solidify their first winning season since 2016 under head coach Mike Riley.