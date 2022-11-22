Neighbor of murdered University of Idaho students describes crime scene location as a ‘party house’

“Like something out of a movie” is how a next-door neighbor describes the mystery surrounding the recent murders of four University of Idaho students.

Police have no suspect, no weapon and no motive eight days after someone stabbed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin to death inside their home near the school’s campus in Moscow, Idaho.

Many who live in the area have gone home for Thanksgiving break, but some neighbors who were still in town Monday recounted the night of the murders, which happened sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

“I went to bed early that night, and then I woke up to a bunch of normal and then a couple of hours later we got a message and there was a bunch of police here,” said Jeremy Reagan, a third-year law student. “And then that was the end of normalcy for the past week or so here.”

Reagan is so close to the victims’ house that “I could throw a baseball from my front door to the house,” he said.

Couple Dakota Sparks and Heather Tetwiler also live within a baseball’s throw of the crime scene.

“I left for work around 11:45 (in the morning),” Sparks said. “I never saw or heard anything the night before. I was up until 2 a.m. and never heard anything at all.”

Police say Goncalves and Mogen returned home around 1:45 a.m., getting a ride from a “private party” after getting food from a food truck.

Kernodle and her boyfriend Chapin returned home around that same time, coming from a fraternity party at the Sigma Chi house, just 1.5 miles down the road.

Two other roommates were already home sleeping by 1 a.m., police say.

A 911 call didn’t come in until 11:58 Sunday morning – 10 hours after the victims returned home and 7 to 8 hours after police believe they were killed. The call came from one of the surviving roommates’ cell phones.

“I was at work and the only thing I heard about was like the ‘unconscious person,’” Tetwiler said. “And then, I didn’t realize it had more severity till I got home, and I could hear the clicking of the cameras.”

Neighbors say the house was often busy and loud.

“It’s just been crazy, just how quiet it’s been,” Tetwiler said. “They always had a little gathering, so they always have music going.”

Reagan describes it as a party house.

“There were parties that were kind of loud,” he said. “As I would take my dog in and out to go to the bathroom, I would just be walking by, I would look up and I would see people in the windows almost every night, probably four or five nights a week. There were a lot of people that went into and out of that house pretty frequently.”

Despite this, the neighbors Fox News spoke with say the victims were respectful, and their social gatherings were typical of a college campus.

The University of Idaho is in Moscow, Idaho, a city 80 miles southeast of Spokane, Washington, with a population of about 25,000. The college town has had zero reported homicides in seven years.

The Moscow Police Department will hold a news conference Wednesday at 4 p.m. Eastern.