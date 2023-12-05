Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter demands reparations from royal family for suffering under colonization

The granddaughter of Nelson Mandela is demanding reparations be paid to Africa by the British government for its years of colonizing the continent.

Political activist Ndileka Mandela said in an interview with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that she supports the idea of reparations from the royal family because “that’s where healing begins.”

“If there can be an acknowledgment of what was done to countries to colonize because we are still suffering a great deal from colonization, in as far as our culture as Black people is concerned,” Mandela said.

She continued, “So there has got to be the first admission of the fact that, yes, we acknowledge that we displaced you as a people. Then we can talk of reparations.”

King Charles III addressed British colonization and exploitation of African communities during his state trip to Kenya last month.

“The wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret,” the monarch said in a speech during the state visit. “They were abhorrent, unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans, as they waged a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty. And, for that, there can be no excuse.”

Charles and Camilla’s trip to Kenya marked the first state visit to a Commonwealth country for the king since he ascended to the throne in September 2022 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

“If you are arguing with the next person, and you come to a tiff, when you sit around the table and admit your part — both parties admit their part in the disillusion of whatever it is that happened — it is then that healing begins,” Mandela said of reparations and further acknowledgment from the royal family. “If that happens, the healing will definitely begin.”

Charles spoke at the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai, urging international cooperation in funding climate change solutions to the tune of $5 trillion annually.

Warning that the world is “hurdling into dangerous, uncharted territory,” Charles, 75, said he was praying for “transformational action” to come out of the gathering.

“How can we bring together our public, private, philanthropic and NGO [non-governmental organization] sectors ever more effectively, so that they all play their part in delivering climate action?” Charles asked the crowd, which included former Vice President Al Gore and Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres.

