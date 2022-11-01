Nets planning to hire suspended coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash: reports

The Brooklyn Nets have had a busy day, parting ways with head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the regular season and reportedly landing their new coach just hours later.

According to multiple reports, suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will replace Nash as the next head coach of the Nets.

The Celtics granted Brooklyn permission to speak to Udoka, and the Nets plan to hire him, according to The Athletic.

The deal could be finalized in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to ESPN.

Udoka was an assistant coach under Nash in Brooklyn for the 2020-2021 season.

The Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 NBA season for “violations of team policies.” He reportedly had a consensual relationship with a female staffer within the Celtics organization.

Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck told reporters the suspension came after a months-long investigation by an external law firm that conducted a “thorough investigation.”

“We learned over the summer, some part of the summer, that there was a situation,” Grousbeck told reporters. “Called in the law firm at that point, and the investigation had some twists and turns and took some time to develop all the facts. It finally concluded, for now, everything we know was wrapped up two days ago.”

The news shook up an organization that was coming off its first NBA Finals appearance since the 2010 season, and Joe Mazzulla took over as interim head coach.

The reported hiring of Udoka is the latest upheaval during a tumultuous few months for the Nets after moving on from Nash earlier on Tuesday.

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Brooklyn star Kevin Durant demanded a trade before the two sides were able to reconcile their relationship.

Durant reportedly asked for Nash and Marks to be fired, a request that owner Joe Tsai denied.

Last week, Kyrie Irving was accused of sharing a film on social media with antisemitic material. Both the Nets organization and Tsai condemned Irving’s promotion of the film, but Irving was unapologetic when asked by reporters about the post following Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Brooklyn will play the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night with assistant coach Jacque Vaughn acting as head coach.