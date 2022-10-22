Nevada deputies hospitalized from fentanyl exposure in drug bust

Five Nevada deputies were hospitalized after they were exposed to fentanyl Thursday night during a drug bust carried out as part of a criminal investigation.

Douglas County deputies were conducting a bust operation around 8 p.m. on Thursday when they were exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered overdose symptoms.

The deputies each administered naloxone and were transported to a local hospital for treatment, FOX 11 reported. The five deputies were released from the hospital Friday morning.

Suspects Regina Rojas, 35, and Jessica Thomas, 32, were arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking that lasted several months. They are both from northern California.

Rojas and Thomas are being held at the Douglas County jail on several charges.

A Douglas County spokesperson told FOX 11 there was no fentanyl contamination at the jail or any other facility.

“First I want to say I am thankful this exposure did not cause harm to any of our officers,” Sheriff Dan Coverley said. “This incident is a vivid reminder of the extreme dangers of fentanyl.”

“The risk is not only to the public, who may not be aware that the substance they are handling is fentanyl, but also to law enforcement who is desperately trying to stem the flow of this horrific substance into our communities,” he continued.