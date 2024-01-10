Nevada man who leaped at judge in courtroom charged with attempted murder

The suspect captured in a wild video last week attacking a Nevada judge after leaping over her bench inside a courtroom has now been charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident.

Deobra Redden is also facing a dozen other charges, including battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm and battery by a prisoner following the Jan. 3 courtroom attack on Judge Mary Kay Holthus in Clark County District Court, according to Fox5 Vegas.

“It’s just something you don’t usually see in court… nothing like this,” Michael Lasso, a 27-year-old law clerk seen in video footage coming to the aid of Holthus, told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“I just thought when he first hopped over that desk he was going for the door. And when he didn’t go for the door and instead he starts charging at the judge, I was just in shock and I just reacted,” Lasso added. “I don’t even want to think about what would have happened if I wasn’t there.”

Lasso also said there “was just blood everywhere” following the brawl.

Redden was sentenced by Holthus on Monday to 19 to 48 months in prison on a felony battery charge stemming from a baseball bat attack last year.

Holthus was gearing up to inform Redden of his punishment on Jan. 3 before the scene descended into chaos when Redden was denied bond.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, Redden’s attorney requested the judge give his client probation.

“I think it’s time he got a taste of something else,” Judge Holthus responded.

Redden is then seen flying in the air over the bench with his arms and legs wide open, before landing on the judge.

An arrest report of the courtroom brawl revealed that Redden pulled out part of Holthus’ hair, according to KSNV. The station, citing an interview in the report with the judge, said she described Redden as “big, strong and angry.”

