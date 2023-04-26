Nevada police open investigation after shooting damages school

Authorities in Nevada are investigating after someone fired shots at a school Monday night.

Henderson police responded to Coral Academy Cadence Campus around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to several local outlets. A preliminary investigation revealed that a window at the school was shattered, police said, but no injuries were reported.

A letter sent by school staff to parents said that “the campus was shot multiple times in random places,” resulting in three windows being damaged, according to Fox 5.

The school also said that local authorities had been contacted and that the incident was under investigation. Henderson police also said the investigation remained open as of Wednesday.

LAS VEGAS SCHOOL DISTRICT FIRES SUBSTITUTE WHO WROTE RACIAL SLUR DURING CLASS

Coral Academy Cadence Campus said, “Armed safety personnel is present on campus for additional security,” adding that Henderson police would be monitoring the school while the campus remained on lockdown Tuesday.

SMALL PLANE CRASH SOUTH OF LAS VEGAS KILLS 2

The school email also stated that authorities had found “the shooting at the building was not directed toward any person” and would welcome students back on campus as a result.

“Any in-person meetings scheduled for today are canceled, and visitors will not be allowed to enter the building. Our student and staff safety is our top priority,” the email reads.

A suspect has yet to be identified. No additional information was available at the time of publication.