Nevada school district sued for ‘pornographic’ assignment that was barred from being read to school board

A school district in Nevada is being sued by two parents after their children were allegedly required to read a “pornographic” monologue that was barred from being read at a school board meeting, according to the lawsuit.

Candara Evans and Terrell Evans, both parents of children attending Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, are suing the district’s superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, the district, and the teacher, alleging that they were involved in “unlawful grooming and abuse of a minor” which included “pornographic material,” according to KTSM.

The student, who is 15, wasn’t identified in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the teacher assigned students to write a monologue, which was followed by another student performing it. The assignment given to the student “contained explicit, obscene and sexually violent material,” according to the lawsuit, which adds that “[The teacher] helped the other student edit their obscenely violent pornographic monologue knowing that it would then be provided to another student to read, memorize and perform in front of the class.”

U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT CHANGES RANKING SYSTEM AFTER HARVARD, YALE CITE ‘DIVERSITY’ CONCERNS

The lawsuit states that one monolauge edited by the teacher contained explicit language:

“I don’t love you. It’s not you, it’s just (looks down) your d***. I don’t like your d*** or any d*** in that case. I cheated Joe. We were long distance and I’m in college and me and this girl, my roommate, started having some drinks and you know, I thought it was a one-time thing but then we started going out for coffee, and started sleeping in the same bed. I never thought it would get this far but God, it was like fireworks, and made me realize that with you it was always like a pencil sharpener that keeps getting jammed. I’ve tried to look at it from all different perspectives, but the truth is, I’m a f***** lesbian. I’ll never love you or any man, or any f****** d***. I hope you find a nice straight girl because that’s not me, and I’m tired of pretending that it is,” the monolauge allegedly states.

Candara Evans spoke with an administrator about the assignment in April 2022, according to the lawsuit.

VIRGINIA LT. GOV. SEARS TORCHES HIGH SCHOOL’S EQUITY-BASED RULE ON MERIT AWARDS: ‘THIS IS NOT AMERICA’

“[The administrator] empathized with them that he would be very upset if he found out that assignment had been given to his daughter,” the lawsuit states. “He told them that plaintiffs were handling the issue better than he would and that it would not be swept under the rug. He promised he would make sure that it never happened again. Further, he agreed that [the teacher] should have stopped [the teenager] as soon as she heard the first line of the monologue.”

The lawsuit states that an administrator met with the student, and Candara asked for another meeting with staff. During that meeting, according to the lawsuit, staff members “defended the obscene monologue and then blamed [the student] for reading it.”

During a Board of Trustees meeting on May 12, according to the lawsuit, Candara’s microphone was cut off when she began reading the monologue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I am going to read you an assignment given to my 15-year-old daughter at a local high school,” Candara Evans said during the meeting. “This will be horrifying for me to read to you but that will give you perspective on how she must have felt when her teacher required her to memorize this and to act it out in front of her entire class.”

The school district didn’t give a comment to the outlet, citing ongoing litigation.