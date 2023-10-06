New details emerge on ex-Raiders star Chandler Jones’ arrest for possible protection order violations: report

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested late last month for allegedly violating a domestic violence temporary protection order, according to online jail records. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

Jones was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list last week, before the Raiders eventually released the one-time Super Bowl champion on Sept. 29.

The protection order stemmed from a Sept. 12 incident in which Jones, who was “rambling incoherently,” came to an unidentified woman’s home with a flashlight and without shoes on, The Athletic reported.

The protection order Jones is accused of violating was granted to the woman, who alleged she was a victim of domestic battery and that Jones had committed the wrongdoing, according to police documents obtained by The Athletic. The woman also said that she was previously in a romantic relationship with Jones.

At some point, Jones used a keypad to gain access to house. But when he went upstairs and attempted to enter the woman’s room, she said she tried to stop him. According to the report, Jones then pushed the woman into a railing.

RAIDERS’ CHANDLER JONES RIPS TEAM IN SINCE-DELETED SOCIAL MEDIA TIRADE OVER ACCESS TO TEAM GYM

Paramedics arrived at the home, and police later contacted Jones. Per the report, the NFL star denied the battery had occurred.

According to a second police report, on Sept. 28, a caller reported a family disturbance. The caller told police she had a protective order against Jones and that it was still active. She identified the man on her property as Jones, and said he was in violation of the order because he was in the backyard at the time.

Police did not find Jones on the property when they arrived, but Jones had reportedly started sending messages to the woman on Snapchat. Later on in the day, the woman said Jones appeared on her home security camera, according to the report.

The woman said after Jones left, he began sending her videos of himself burning items he appeared to have taken from the home.

When officers were able to locate Jones, they arrested him and charged him with two counts of violating a temporary protection order for domestic violence. A court date has been set for Dec. 4.

Jones has been at odds with the Raiders organization since before the start of the regular season. In September, he posted a series of screenshots alleging that he was unable to access the team’s facilities.

Jones also claimed in a since-deleted post of a handwritten journal entry that he had been taken to a hospital “against my will” by the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The NFL released a statement last week saying the league was “closely monitoring the matter and have been in constant communication with the Raiders.”

The Raiders then released a statement wishing Jones the best, while also noting the team could only address the matter on a limited basis due to the legal nature of the situation.

“The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs,” the statement read. “He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.