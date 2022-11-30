New Hampshire AG: Officers, neighbor justified in use of deadly force against man who fired gun at them

Three police officers and a neighbor were legally justified in using deadly force against a man who had fired his gun at them, and he ultimately died of a single gunshot wound from one of the officers, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said in a report.

Christopher Coppola, 43, of Derry, died April 9 of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Three Derry police officers had responded to a report that Coppola had fired a loaded shotgun at the neighbor, who shot his pistol at Coppola in return. Coppola suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound from that encounter.

The report, released Tuesday, said Coppola later fired his gun at the officers, despite their efforts to convince him to disarm. Each officer fired a shot at Coppola. He was struck by two bullets, and one fatally wounded him, the report said.

No one else was injured during the episode.