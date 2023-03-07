New Hampshire bus driver accused of assaulting disabled students

A former bus driver who drove children with disabilities has been accused of slapping, kicking and grabbing several of them, police said Tuesday.

The driver, 68, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested on nine misdemeanor charges of simple assault involving three students ages 5 and 6, Police Chief Tad Dionne said at a news conference. Seven of the charges are related to one student.

OHIO SCHOOL BUS DRIVER CALLED A ‘HERO’ AFTER SAVING STUDENT FROM PASSING CAR: VIDEO

Police said school officials in Hudson learned on Feb. 20 about the incident on Feb. 17. The driver also is accused of throwing water at a child and covering a child’s mouth on the bus.

There were no injuries, Dionne said. He said police are reviewing video taken on the bus.

SOROS-BACKED DA CUTS DEAL GIVING NO JAIL TIME TO ‘WASTED’ BUS DRIVER WHO KILLED CYCLIST IN CRASH

The woman, who had been working with a bus company that transports students with disabilities since 2017, was released on $500 bail and is scheduled for a court appearance in Nashua on April 6. She is no longer working for the company, Dionne said.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer and a phone number listed for her was not in service.