New Hampshire emergency crews respond to plane crash, building fire

New Hampshire law enforcement is responding to a single-engine plane crash and a building fire.

The Swanzey Police Department wrote on social media that crews are on the scene of a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra that was involved in the crash in Keene, New Hampshire.

Police asked drivers to avoid lower Main Street on Friday night as crews responded to a “plane crash with a building fire” at 7 p.m.

Images show large flames and a plume of smoke developing between two buildings.

Residents told Fox 25 that the plane hit a storage building, which caught fire next to a small apartment building that shares a parking lot with a local church, Hope Chapel.

FAA officials told Fox 25 that the NTSB would investigate the crash.

Fox News has not confirmed whether there were any deaths or injuries from the crash.

Jeff Zymeri contributed to this post.