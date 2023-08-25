New Hampshire man gets 42 years for fatally shooting his pastor

A man was sentenced to 42 years in prison Friday for fatally shooting a New Hampshire pastor whose church he attended.

Brandon Castiglione, 28, who was convicted of second degree murder, did not testify at his trial in May. Prosecutors said there was no clear motive for the shooting.

Luis Garcia, 60, was found dead Oct. 1, 2019, inside Castiglione’s home in Londonderry. Garcia was a pastor at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham.

Castiglione attended the church and prayer services hosted by Garcia, prosecutors said. Castiglione and Garcia also got together outside of church, going to firing ranges, and Garcia was at the house that day for a painting job, according to trial testimony.

Garcia’s stepson, Dale Holloway, is charged with opening fire during a wedding at the church later that month, wounding a bishop and the bride-to-be. The groom was Brandon Castiglione’s father. Holloway pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.