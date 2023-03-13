New Hampshire man placed 3 pipe bombs under neighbor’s porch, police say

A man has been accused of putting three gun powder-filled pipe bombs under his neighbor’s porch, police in New Hampshire said.

Police in Laconia said they were called to a woman’s home on Sunday. She gave an officer a package wrapped in plastic and packing tape, and showed a video of her neighbor putting something under her porch, according to a police affidavit released Monday.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE FIND ’18-INCH’ PIPE BOMB BEHIND CATHOLIC CHURCH

The officer said he could feel three separate items. One was wrapped in a plastic shopping bag.

“As I was unwrapping that bag, I could see a white PVC pipe with what looked like a fuse connected to it,” the officer said in the affidavit. The state police bomb squad was requested to respond and “determined it to be three pipe bombs filled with gun powder.”

FBI RAISES REWARD MONEY FOR UNSOLVED RNC, DNC PIPE BOMB ATTEMPT TO $500K

The 53-year-old man later said he put the package under the porch and described its contents, the affidavit said. No possible explanation was given.

The man faced three felony charges of possessing an infernal device and faced arraignment Monday afternoon. His case was assigned to a local public defender’s office.