New Hampshire State Police report ‘multiple victims’ in psychiatric hospital shooting, suspect dead

New Hampshire State Police were responding Friday afternoon to “multiple victims” in a shooting at a psychiatric hospital.

Police said in a post on X that the shooting happened at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. The state’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management later said the suspected shooter is dead.

“Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims. Additional updates will be released when available,” police said.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said in a social media post that the hospital campus was cleared.

“This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene,” he wrote.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.