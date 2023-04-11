New Hampshire to install over 700 overdose kits in public places

New Hampshire is planning to distribute more than 700 drug overdose reversal kits in various public locations throughout the state.

The “NaloxBoxes” provide access to naloxone, medication approved to reverse opioid overdoses.

Any business or community entity is eligible to request a NaloxBox unit to install in an accessible and highly visible area, the state Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release on Tuesday.

The department said it will partner with the state’s 13 Regional Public Health Networks, the New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition, and Recovery Friendly Workplace locations to distribute the units.

Community partners who receive a unit will be responsible for monitoring the NaloxBox location regularly and requesting naloxone refills after the unit is accessed, the department said.