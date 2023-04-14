New Hampshire woman ‘blacked out’ from huffing, crashed car into building

Massachusetts law enforcement officers say that an out-of-state driver from New Hampshire struck a building after huffing a substance while driving on Wednesday afternoon.

Methuen Police Department officials received a 911 call about a vehicle crashing into a building at around 1:35 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found that a Volvo station wagon had plunged into a building and collapsed its front porch. Two bicycles near the building were also wrecked.

The driver of the vehicle was a 31-year-old Kingston, New Hampshire resident. She was transported to a local hospital after the incident.

Officers later concluded that the woman was huffing a substance and blacked out behind the wheel.

“An on-scene investigation determined the driver was allegedly huffing and blacked out prior to the crash occurring,” police said in a statement.

The woman faces charges of operating under the influence of drugs, speeding and a marked lanes violation.

Methuen Police Department did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.