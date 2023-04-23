New Hampshire wrong-way driver flashes smile, peace signs in mugshot after police deflate tires on interstate

A 22-year-old woman accused of driving the wrong direction on the interstate in New Hampshire before state police were forced to deflate her tires flashed a smile and two peace signs in her mugshot before she bailed out and was released from custody Sunday.

Kayiba K. Christelle, 22, of Manchester, N.H., was arrested for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation and driving while intoxicated.

At approximately 2:00 a.m., New Hampshire State Police received several reports of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes from I-93 Hooksett, into Bow.

A short time later, a trooper from the Troop D barracks located the vehicle on I-93 at mile marker 35 in the town of Bow, state police said.

The trooper successfully deflated all four tires using a tire deflation device as the vehicle passed by. The operator continued traveling on the wrong side of the interstate and was eventually stopped by the Concord NH Police Department at mile marker 36.2, according to state police.

Christelle was bailed and released but is due to appear at the Merrimack Superior Court on May 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., state police added.

New Hampshire State Police Troop D was assisted on scene by the Concord Police Department, Bow Police Department and Above All Collision Center towing.

In an unrelated incident just hours earlier, New Hampshire State Police said it also deflated the tires of a driver who fled the scene of a crash on the same interstate.

At approximately 11:11 p.m. Saturday, state police said it was assisting the Concord police department in attempting to locate a motor vehicle that had left the scene of a crash and disobeyed a Concord police officer on Integra Drive in the city of Concord. A short time later, troopers from the Troop D barracks located the vehicle in Concord and the operator fled, refusing to stop for their emergency lights and sirens, according to state police’s account of events.

Troopers successfully deflated the tires with a tire deflation device, although the operator allegedly still refused to stop and entered the interstate at exit 13 on I-93 southbound. Troopers successfully stopped the vehicle on I-93 southbound in the town of Bow, although the operator refused their commands for an extended period of time, state police said.

Eventually the Troopers were able to safely remove the operator from the vehicle and into custody. The interstate was shut down on both sides of the interstate for approximately 1 ½ hours.

The operator, whose name was not immediately released, was medically cleared by emergency personnel on scene and charged with reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation and resisting arrest. The operator was bailed and released, but is due to appear at the Concord District Court on May 12, 2023, at 8:15 a.m.

The high speed lane of the interstate also had been closed for several hours Thursday following a fatal rollover motor vehicle crash just south in Northfield, N.H.

That driver, Vaughan Stiles, 69, of Lisbon, N.H. was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the vehicle had been traveling south when it drove off the left side of the roadway and rolled over. No other vehicles or injuries were reported as a result of the crash.