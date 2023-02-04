New Hampshire’s Mount Washington sees record cold, stunning -108 wind chill amid arctic blast

Wind chill temperatures at New Hampshire’s Mount Washington reached a stunning -108 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday night.

“Still -46 F with 97 mph winds and a -108 F wind chill at 10 p.m.,” The National Weather Service’s eastern region office tweeted.

It noted that records going back to Jan. 22, 1885 include a -50 degree reading.

“This is also the NH state record for the coldest temperature,” it said.

Mount Washington is the highest peak in the northeastern U.S., with an elevation of 6,288 feet.

Earlier in the day the Mount Washington Observatory tweeted that the daily record low of -32 degrees Fahrenheit, set in 1963, had been broken.

The observatory’s website showed Saturday morning that the temperature was -31 degrees, with a wind chill temperature of -83 degrees. It said that winds would remain elevated on Saturday morning. Temperatures were expected to moderate by Saturday afternoon, reaching -15 by sunset and climbing overnight. Wind speeds would drop to 50 to 70 miles per hour by Sunday morning.

Fox Weather reported that, due to the harsh cold conditions there, a wind chill warning would remain in effect until 1 a.m. EST on Sunday.